Máximo Paz, Fortalecimiento de Instituciones

Germán Giacomino:
FORTALECEMOS CADA RINCÓN DEL DEPARTAMENTO 👏❤️
Hoy junto a la dirigente local Marcela Márquez y el Presidente Comunal Dario Baiocco, estuvimos reunidos con referentes institucionales de #MaximoPaz, donde hicimos entrega de refuerzos institucionales y nos comentaron sobre sus necesidades y proyectos a llevar adelante
✅ BALLET “SEÑALES”
💃BALLET JULIO CARRANZA
🐴 AGRUPACIÓN “POSTA PACEÑA”
⭕️CLUB SOCIAL MAXIMO PAZ
👧🏻JARDÍN “MARCELO PAZ”
