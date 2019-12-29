Máximo Paz, Fortalecimiento de Instituciones

diciembre 29, 2019
Germán Giacomino: 

FORTALECEMOS CADA RINCÓN DEL DEPARTAMENTO 👏❤️
Hoy junto a la dirigente local Marcela Márquez y el Presidente Comunal Dario Baiocco, estuvimos reunidos con referentes institucionales de #MaximoPaz, donde hicimos entrega de refuerzos institucionales y nos comentaron sobre sus necesidades y proyectos a llevar adelante
 BALLET “SEÑALES”
💃BALLET JULIO CARRANZA
🐴 AGRUPACIÓN “POSTA PACEÑA”
⭕️CLUB SOCIAL MAXIMO PAZ
👧🏻JARDÍN “MARCELO PAZ”

