Liga Regional del Sud
PRIMERA DIVISIÓN FECHA 1
Síntesis de los partidos
A. S. Athletic Club 1
Porvenir Talleres 0
Gol: Walter Cáceres (ASAC)
Árbitro: Abel Gatica
Asistentes: N° 1 Matías Romero, N° 2 Cristian Herrera
Estadio: Arroyo Seco Athletic Club
Riberas del Paraná 3
Atlético Unión AS 1
Goles: Darwin Barreto 2, César Verdera (Riberas); Renzo Altamura (Unión)
Árbitro: Matías Santiago
Asistentes: N° 1 Rodrigo González, N° 2 Claudio Chapela
Estadio: Riberas del Paraná
Atlético Libertad 0
Empalme Central 0
Goles: No hubo
Árbitro: Sebastián Ibáñez
Asistentes: N° 1 Pablo Cascon, N° 2 Luis Lares
Estadio: Atlético Libertad de General Lagos
Central Argentino 3
Atlético Pavón 1
Goles: Nahuel Viglione, Leonel Medina, Franco Micheletti (C. Argentino); Lorenzo Arballo (A. Pavón)
Árbitro: Daniel González
Asistentes: N° 1 Martín Ramallo, N° 2 Norberto Sotier
SUB – 20 FECHA 1
Síntesis de los partidos
Atlético Libertad 2
Empalme Central 2
Goles: Alex Orellano, Alejandro Velázquez (Libertad); Pablo Barreto, Joaquín Cardozo (E. Central)
Árbitro: Pablo Cascon
Asistentes: N° 1 Luis Lares, N° 2 Bruno Loero
Estadio: Atlético Libertad de General Lagos
A. S. Athletic Club 2
Porvenir Talleres 1
Goles: Facundo Roldán, Santiago Ríos (ASAC); Brandon Iglesias (P. Talleres)
Árbitro: Matías Romero
Asistentes: N° 1 Cristian Herrera, N° 2 Gerónimo Montenegro
Estadio: Arroyo Seco Athletic Club
Riberas del Paraná 4
Atlético Unión 1
Goles: Matías Ojeada 3, Alejandro Becerra Vidal (Riberas); Leonardo Giglia (Unión)
Árbitro: Rodrigo González
Asistentes: N° 1 Claudio Chapela, N° 2 Iván Arduino
Partidos de hoy
SUB - 20 FECHA 1
Sintesis del partido
San Lorenzo 4
Sportivo Figherense 1
Goles: Elio Acosta, Ulises Valle, Gustavo Ramírez, Enzo Branto (San Lorenzo); Alejandro Masino Cruz (S. Figherense)
Arbitro: Cirilo Gómez
Asistentes: N°1 Rubén Plancovich, N°2 Marcos Zehender
Estadio: San Lorenzo
PRIMERA DIVISIÓN - FECHA 1
Sintesis del partido
San Lorenzo 1
Sportivo Figherense 0
Gol: Eduardo Figueroa (San Lorenzo)
Arbitro: Alejandro Romero
Asistentes: N°1 Ruben Plancovich, N° 2 Marcos Zehender
Estadio: San Lorenzo
